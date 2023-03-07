Midweek sun and clouds, then weekend rain

Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 3/7
By (Zack Webster)
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ll see a few more clouds from time to time across the Western Slope through the middle of the week, then rain chances will start to increase as we head into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy skies this morning should gradually give way to more and more sunshine across the Western Slope as we head into the afternoon. Many of us will see sunny to mostly sunny skies later today with temperatures reaching 52° in Grand Junction, 53° in Delta, 54° in Montrose, and 57° in Cortez. Mostly clear to clear skies continue through much of the overnight hours, but clouds will start gradually increasing once again into early Wednesday morning with low temperatures dropping down to 31° in Grand Junction, 29° in Delta and Montrose, and 25° in Cortez. Clouds will continue to increase through Wednesday morning.

Cloudy but Dry Midweek

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, and there could be a couple of pockets of snow over the northern portions of the region. Some snow is possible over the High Country and along the Continental Divide on Wednesday, then the northern mountains well north of Interstate 70 on Thursday. We’ll turn a little warmer with highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday, then temperatures turn quite a bit cooler on Thursday as a little more sunshine builds back in.

Wet and Unsettled Weekend

Clouds will be on the increase once again before sunrise early Friday morning, then rain and snow chances start to increase through the day on Friday as much better moisture starts moving into the region. The wet and unsettled weather that moves in on Friday is expected to continue through the weekend. We’ll mostly see snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys, though some snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some of the valleys as temperatures cool into the middle 30s on Friday and Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Zebra mussels are small, freshwater generalists that can survive in a wide range of conditions.
Colorado state officials want comments on proposed changes to 2023 boating season
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital

Latest News

Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 3/7
We'll enjoy a warmer, more seasonable week before rain and snow return this weekend.
KJCT News 8 -- Monday evening First Alert Weather 3.6.23
This week is warming beneath cloud-filtered sunshine.
This week turns warmer, then this weekend turns more unsettled
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast March 6, 2023
Another early spring-like day with changes late week