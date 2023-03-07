Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Bubbles!

Bubbles is a 9-year-old Blue Heeler mix who weighs 79 lbs. She is sweet and shy who wants to give you her love. She gets along well with other dogs and loves her humans. It’s evident someone loved her in the past as she is overweight and needs to lose some weight to become her best self. She is quite calm but would need an owner who can get her out on some good walks to help her shed those extra pounds.

Don’t forget Grand Rivers Humane Society is always looking for fosters if you cannot adopt.

Adoptable now and at this event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 3/11/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

