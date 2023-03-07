City of Grand Junction hosts community workshop on granny flats

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is hosting a workshop Tuesday for community members to learn more about the process of building accessory dwelling units, also known as an in-law or mother-in-law unit, secondary dwelling unit, granny flat, or carriage house.

The first workshop will be on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of city hall. The two-hour workshops are structured to review a “tool kit” that covers information about design, permitting, and construction of an ADU.

The city first took action in 2018 when zoning and development code regulations were reduced for ADUs. Last year, they moved ahead to increase their number and provide additional housing options.

