17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to Saturday night shooting
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Zebra mussels are small, freshwater generalists that can survive in a wide range of conditions.
Colorado state officials want comments on proposed changes to 2023 boating season

Latest News

Price will take a job working directly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken later this month,...
US State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a moderated discussion about climate change...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Colorado
THE DRIVE HOME AFTER A DAY OF SKIING STARTED UNEVENTFULLY FOR a man from ARVADA, THEN CAME THE...
Pothole on I-70 caused severe delays for ski traffic
THE CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION IS HOSTING A WORKSHOP TOMORROW FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO LEARN ABOUT...
City of Grand Junction hosts community workshop on granny flats
Avoiding a bumpy flight can come down to where you sit and how big the plane is.
How to minimize turbulence during a flight across Colorado