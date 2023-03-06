Starting off the workweek with similar conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Next 24 Hours:

We will continue to stay under partly cloudy skies throughout the remainder of our Sunday. Winds have been the story where the High Country gets the strongest wind gusts compared to the valleys. Overnight, cloud cover will give away to clear skies and low temperatures remaining in the lower thirties for Grand Junction and upper twenties for Delta and Montrose.

We will have a similar day to Sunday for our Monday and start a new workweek. Temperatures in the morning in Grand Junction will sit in the upper thirties and continue warming to the lower fifties. Delta and Montrose will also have temperatures rise to the lower fifties. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds leading to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The High Country will continue to experience strong wind gusts with speeds reaching upwards of fifty miles per hour (mph).

The Upcoming Week

On Tuesday, cloud cover will move back across the Western Slope, leading to overcast skies. However, conditions will remain dry, while the Northern portion of the state will see scattered snow showers. Wind gusts will continue for the High Country but will start to taper off to around thirty to forty mph. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the lower fifties.

Wednesday, we will not see any changes in our temperatures but more so in our temperatures. Both locations will sit in the upper forties, and temperatures will continue to fall, leading into Thursday, when our next rain and snowmaker will arrive.

Next Weather Maker:

On Thursday, snowfall is going to arrive in the state. Most of the snowfall will be in the northern portion of the state, while parts of the High Country can experience snow too. The valleys have a better chance of receiving a rain and snow shower mix. Temperatures will sit in the mid to lower forties.

Friday, we will be left with some morning rain and snow showers for the valleys before the remainder of the day will stay overcast. The mountains have a chance of a light scattered snow shower throughout the day. Temperatures will sit in the lower forties to upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

By the state of the weekend, temperatures are going to slowly rise back into the forties for Montrose and mid-forties for Grand Junction. However, another high chance of valley rain and mountain snow is likely, and this will be the main rain and snowmaker. As a result, traveling on Saturday over mountain passes and I-70 will take a lot of work. Rain and snow will wrap up by Sunday before overcast skies will continue to hang around to finish off the week.

