Colorado DMV hit with statewide outage affecting multiple services

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said Monday that it is experiencing a statewide outage affecting multiple services.

The DMV says it is contacting anyone who has an appointment at a State Driver License Office Monday to reschedule, as technical issues are impacting all state license offices.

The outage is also impacting county motor vehicle offices and online services, according to officials.

There is currently no timeline provided by the DMV for when the services will be restored, but officials said updates will be provided via social media and on its website.

