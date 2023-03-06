2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.(Bentonville Schools)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) – A young girl in Arkansas is proving that not all heroes wear capes.

Students at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville were asked to dress like their favorite superhero on Friday.

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.

In a Facebook post, the school district wrote, “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!”

The school district shared a sweet photo of Caroline and her teacher in matching outfits, complete with a school T-shirt and jean jacket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.
Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands
Road closed sign - FILE
24 Rd and G Rd closed March 7-8; roundabout work begins March 9

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden to speak at firefighters conference
Former President Donald Trump is already attacking his GOP rivals.
Trump, DeSantis give dueling messages for GOP
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor