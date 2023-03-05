Marchment, Pavelski end droughts as Stars dominate Avs 7-3

Colorado Avalanche players scuffle with Dallas Stars players during the first period of an NHL...
Colorado Avalanche players scuffle with Dallas Stars players during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)(Emil T. Lippe | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Saturday.

Jason Robertson had two goals, including a late empty-netter, while Miro Heiskanen, Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who lead the Central Division and are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists and Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Avalanche, who have allowed seven goals each in two straight regulation losses following a 7-0-1 run.

Alexandar Georgiev was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots. Keith Kinkaid, acquired from the Boston Bruins on Feb. 25, replaced Georgiev to make his first NHL appearance since Nov. 12. Kinkaid added eight saves.

Marchment went 32 games without a goal since tallying an empty-netter on Dec. 13, 37 games without shooting a puck past a goaltender. He settled a pass from Ryan Suter in the slot and scored on a wrist shot giving the Stars a 4-1 lead at 5:25 of the second period.

Pavelski ended an 18-game drought at 17:42 of the first period about a minute and a half after Girard’s slap shot from the right point pulled Colorado within 2-1. Pavelski also had an assist.

WELCOME AND WELCOME BACK

Max Domi made his Stars debut without a practice or even a morning skate with his new team after the late-night Thursday trade from the Blackhawks soon after the Stars played in Chicago that night. Domi, who’s comfortable playing any forward position, was slotted at center and on the second power-play unit.

Coming four days after the acquisition of Evgenii Dadonov from Montreal, the Stars added two players to their top-nine forwards.

Cale Makar, the reigning winner of the Norris and Conn Smythe Trophies, returned to the Avs’ lineup after missing the last five games and 13 of the last 17 because of multiple injuries, including a head injury.

NOTES

Stars captain Jamie Benn was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career NHL games, which he did on Feb. 6. That’s second in franchise history to Mike Modano’s 1,459. Benn assisted on Heiskanen’s goal. … Dallas forward Roope Hintz and Colorado forward Alex Newhook had two assists each. … Kinkaid wore his yellow Bruins gloves and pads.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Complete a back-to-back at home on Sunday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Stars: Host the Calgary Flames on Monday night before a six-game road trip from Buffalo to Seattle.

