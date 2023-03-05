It’s oh-fish-ial, Colorado fishing licenses are now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s that fin-tastic time of year again! The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that fishing licenses are now available for the 2023-2024 fishing season.

The 2023-2024 fishing license is valid from March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Annual, daily and multi-day licenses are still available.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 must pay an $11.50 Habitat Stamp with the first license purchase of the year. Youth under the age of 16 may fish with one rod for free.

Licenses can be purchased online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office, or from a statewide authorized sales agent.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocks 90 million fish annually throughout Colorado waters to ensure quality angling opportunities.

Whether you enjoy lure fishing, ice fishing or fly fishing, Colorado provides 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Fishing in Colorado provides the possibility of catching 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.

Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends, and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources.

“Spring is around the corner and so is the opportunity to get out and enjoy the active, outdoor Colorado lifestyle by going fishing,” said CPW angler education coordinator Andre Egli. “If you are new to fishing there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing.”

CPW fishing classes, events, seminars and tournaments are posted on the Fishing News and Events web page

