Breaks in clouds will lead to sunshine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Next 24 Hours:

Cloud cover will taper off overnight across our valleys, leading to partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower thirties for Grand Junction and upper twenties for Montrose.

On Sunday, sky conditions will remain partly cloudy so that we will see sunshine throughout the day. Tomorrow will also make way for the warmest over the next seven days. Grand Junction will rise into the lower fifties and Montrose in the upper forties.

The High Country will continue to encounter snowfall. Snowfall will start around the state lines of Colorado and Wyoming during the morning hours. It will continue to become widespread in the High Country and Foothills as the day progresses towards the evening hours.

While snowfall will occur, most of the higher accumulation amounts will stay around Steamboat Springs and Craig, with ranges around two to four. Most other locations will hover anywhere from a trace to two inches at most.

Next Week:

Cloud cover will be one of two main stories for next week. From Monday into Wednesday, overcast skies will roll back into the valleys. Snowfall will continue for the northern portion of the state by Monday before concluding Monday night. Temperatures will remain consistent for Grand Junction and Montrose, staying in the upper forties.

Conditions will remain dry for our valleys during these three days, and then getting into Thursday and Friday is when the next weather maker will move in.

Next Weather Maker:

The next chance of rain and snow showers to move into the valleys will begin on Thursday. It will be with an approaching cold front that will mix the valleys and snowfall to the higher terrain. Temperatures will sit in the mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

The cold front will pass over on Friday, transitioning our rain and snow mix in the valleys to snowfall. For the High Country, snowfall will continue and make roads dangerous. Temperatures will also fall into the lower forties for Grand Junction and upper thirties for Montrose.

