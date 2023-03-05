24 Rd and G Rd closed March 7-8; roundabout work begins March 9

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing its improvements on 24 Road and G Road with closures planned for March 7 and 8.

The closure will be on G Road between 24 Road and 23 3/4 Road. Detours will be in place and drivers will need to take alternate routes during those two days.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 9, the traffic pattern will be adjusted to a temporary roundabout while a permanent roundabout is installed.

The new roundabout will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. Drivers should expect moderate delays if traveling through this area.

There will still be access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum and Community Hospital. One lane of traffic will remain open in all directions with short-term closures overnight.

The long-term goal of this project include widening 24 Road to five lanes, constructing a modern, two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, building bike lanes and sidewalks, adding landscaping and installing street and pedestrian lighting.

Widening of G Road will include the section between 23 ½ Road and 24 ½ Road, and the widening of 24 Road will occur between Canyon View Park’s north and the south side of Leland Ave..

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.