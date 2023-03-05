24 Rd and G Rd closed March 7-8; roundabout work begins March 9

Road closed sign - FILE
Road closed sign - FILE(City of Jackson)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing its improvements on 24 Road and G Road with closures planned for March 7 and 8.

The closure will be on G Road between 24 Road and 23 3/4 Road. Detours will be in place and drivers will need to take alternate routes during those two days.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 9, the traffic pattern will be adjusted to a temporary roundabout while a permanent roundabout is installed.

The new roundabout will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. Drivers should expect moderate delays if traveling through this area.

There will still be access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum and Community Hospital. One lane of traffic will remain open in all directions with short-term closures overnight.

The long-term goal of this project include widening 24 Road to five lanes, constructing a modern, two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, building bike lanes and sidewalks, adding landscaping and installing street and pedestrian lighting.

Widening of G Road will include the section between 23 ½ Road and 24 ½ Road, and the widening of 24 Road will occur between Canyon View Park’s north and the south side of Leland Ave..

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.
Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial
lane closure
Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road
The Colorado State Capitol building
Teens march for gun control after student dies in shooting

Latest News

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, left, catches a pass in front of San Jose State linebacker...
Military prospects see NFL hopes rise after policy change
Colorado Avalanche players scuffle with Dallas Stars players during the first period of an NHL...
Marchment, Pavelski end droughts as Stars dominate Avs 7-3
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital