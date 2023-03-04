Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 50 sent one man to the hospital with unknown conditions.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, a Dodge truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 near 27 Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a bridge.

The truck then rolled down the hill at least once.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene and proceeded to extricate a man from the vehicle. The man was sent to the hospital with unknown conditions.

The Colorado State Patrol is responding to the incident.

More information will be added when it becomes available.

