Fatal incident leads to road closures in the Redlands

Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.
Broadway is currently closed after a high speed chase that followed a fatal shooting.(MGN)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to multiple reports of gunshots in the 800 block of 26 Road in Grand Junction.

Our crew on scene told us that law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, a male was discovered lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound.

Grand Junction Police Department officers spotted the suspects vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued westbound on Broadway, past the roundabout. The suspect applied their brakes causing the police vehicle to rear-end the suspect.

A short distance later, the suspect’s vehicle was disrupted. Our crew on scene said the suspect then fled on foot.

The GJPD, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol set the perimeter. One suspect is currently in custody.

At the time, Broadway is shut down in both directions near Broadway School. There is no estimate when the road will reopen.

Please avoid these areas, as there is increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is an active investigation; further details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
lane closure
Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road
IF YOU WANT TO OWN A BOAT IN THE DESERT... YOU'RE RELYING ON MELTING SNOW TO KEEP LAKES FULL.
Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough

Latest News

Redshirt Sophomore Guard Mac Riniker attempts a dunk during the CMU Mavericks 64-53 loss in the...
CMU Men’s Basketball falls short in RMAC Semi-Finals
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial
lane closure
Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road
CMU INTERVIEW
CMU supporting first-generation students