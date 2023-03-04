CMU Men’s Basketball falls short in RMAC Semi-Finals

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The number one seeded Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team had their high-powered offense halted in their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference semi-final game, resulting in an upset loss to Colorado School of Mines, at a final of 64-53 at Brownson Arena.

Both teams put up strong defensive efforts, but the Orediggers Defense were able to suffocate the Mav offense at times. The Maverick offense was unable to score for the first eight minutes and fifty-five seconds of the second half of the game.

The Maverick defense did slow down Mines as well, but a big difference was that the Orediggers out-shot the Mavs in route to the upset. Mines put up field goal shooting percentage of 40.8% in the game, almost ten percent better than their Western Slope Opponents whose field goal percentage was 31% on the game.

That trend held true from deep as well. Despite the Mavs star Redshirt Sophomore Forward Trevor Baskin connecting on a buzzer beater three-ball to end the first half the Mavs shot 28.6% from beyond the arc. Mines shot 34.8 from deep in the game.

The loss ends a ten-game winning streak for CMU, as well as a ten-game winning streak at Brownson Arena.

The loss likely means the end of CMU’s chance to get a top seed in the upcoming NCAA DII Tournament or host a regional, however they are still highly likely to qualify. But now their postseason future remains more uncertain.

The NCAA DII Tournament gets underway later this month.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
IF YOU WANT TO OWN A BOAT IN THE DESERT... YOU'RE RELYING ON MELTING SNOW TO KEEP LAKES FULL.
Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough
Street in Grand Junction with homes and cars
New bill to help with evictions
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial

Latest News

Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial
lane closure
Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road
CMU INTERVIEW
CMU supporting first-generation students
Meth decontamination process