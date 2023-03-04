Clouds won’t stop this weekend’s warm up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lingering areas of snow will exit Western Colorado, and we’ll be finished with it by 7-8 PM - if not a little earlier. The snow has mostly fallen over the higher terrain. Very little of that snow fell in the valleys. To help matters along, we’ve been warm enough that snow has been melting rather than accumulating, so it hasn’t been causing problems for us. Falling snow will end before we cool enough for accumulation this evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty snow ending. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees around 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will become mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. There can be some occasional brighter periods. High temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of this Weekend

Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with potential for a brighter period. Sunday will also be warmer. Grand Junction will warm from a morning low of 31 degrees to an afernoon high near 50 degrees. Montrose will warm from a morning low near 28 degrees to an afternoon high near 47 degrees. Delta will warm from a morning low of 29 degrees to an afternoon high near 48 degrees. Cortez will warm from a morning low near 23 degrees to an afternoon high near 51 degrees.

Looking Ahead

The warmer, partly to mostly cloudy days will last through Wednesday. Even with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, we’re still cooler than what history says is normal. Long-range trends strongly favor below-normal temperatures hold on throughout most of this month. That’s not to say some warmer days can’t be salt and peppered in the mix, but the overall trend doesn’t favor warming that keeps up with “normal” temperatures. Rather, slower warming will likely keep us cooler than normal as defined by the 30-year averages.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker isn’t due until Thursday and Friday of next week. That’s when rain and snow return to our forecast and the temperatures take a sharp drop. We have some time to watch this storm system develop. We’ll be monitoring the progress of its development, and we’ll keep you updated. For now, the thing to know is that the weather turns sloppy late next week.

