Verdict reached in Tina Peters’ misdemeanor trial

Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A Mesa County jury has reached a verdict in the misdemeanor trial against former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The jury found her not guilty of obstructing a peace officer but guilty of the second misdemeanor of obstructing government operations.

Peters was accused of obstruction for failing to hand over an iPad prosecutors claim she used to videotape a court hearing against a judge’s ruling.

The trial lasted two full days. The jury went on late Thursday afternoon and returned with its verdict just before 11 Friday morning.

Peters and her supporters filled the court hallways this morning. They sang and prayed.

Peters will go on trial for election fraud in August.

Copyright 2023 KJTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
Street in Grand Junction with homes and cars
New bill to help with evictions
IF YOU WANT TO OWN A BOAT IN THE DESERT... YOU'RE RELYING ON MELTING SNOW TO KEEP LAKES FULL.
Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing follow up
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Jury seated in Tina Peters trial

Latest News

lane closure
Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road
CMU INTERVIEW
CMU supporting first-generation students
Meth decontamination process
Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Safety measures at District 51 schools from recent swatting calls