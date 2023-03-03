Planned Closures on 24 road and G Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction continues improvements on 24 Road and G Road, with closures planned on G Road between 24 Road and 23 ¾ Road on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes those two days.

In addition, on Thursday, March 9, weather permitting, the contractor will transition the traffic pattern at the intersection into a large temporary roundabout configuration. Work will then begin constructing the permanent roundabout, improving safety and traffic flow at this location. As a result, moderate delays can be expected. Access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum, and Community Hospital will be maintained. One traffic lane will remain open in all directions, with short-term closures overnight.

With the city’s continued focus on improving roadways in Grand Junction, this project includes widening 24 Road to five lanes, constructing a modern, two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, building bike lanes and sidewalks, adding landscaping, and installing street and pedestrian lighting.

Widening of G Road will include the section between 23 ½ Road and 24 ½ Road, and the widening of 24 Road will occur between Leland Ave. on the south to the Canyon View Park entrance on the north.

You can learn more about the project closures and traffic impacts on the city website.

