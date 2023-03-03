CMU supporting first-generation students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is talking about their commitment to serving first-generation students. Kelsey, CMU’s Director of Public Relations, says half of their student population is first-generation students.

She said, “CMU serves students who are the first in their family to go to college and graduate.” There are plenty of support groups on campus along with faculty and staff who are also first generation. If you have questions about ways CMU can help a first-generation student, Kelsey says to call CMU.

