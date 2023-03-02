Tina Peters obstruction trial begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Tina Peters, a former Mesa County clerk and recorder was in court but not for the election fraud trial, that is scheduled in August.

Peters is on trial for obstructing a peace officer.

During an arrest in 2022, Peters refused to hand over an I-Pad. A judge suspected she had used it to record a court hearing.

Before attorneys began the process of jury selection, potential jurors were required to fill out a questionnaire.

We asked for a copy so we could understand what questions were asked, a decision has yet to be made.

Before being dismissed for lunch, dozens of potential jurors gathered in the courtroom to be instructed by the judge. By 2:15 P.M. six jurors had been selected for the trial.

Attorneys asked potential jurors’ things like, “Do you like following rules”.

One juror answered, “Yes, I don’t think I could do jail”.

Peter’s lawyer made sure to hammer home the message to each potential juror she is innocent until proven guilty.

Peters’ lawyer said, “We have the constitution on our side”.

We’ll keep an eye on the trial and bring you the verdict as soon as we have one.

