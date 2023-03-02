Snow fades tonight, then we warm for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will end tonight, then we’ll steadily warm toward seasonable temperatures for this weekend.

Snow Ends Tonight

Areas of snow and valley rain will linger this evening. Valley rain will quickly change to snow after sunset, but none of the rain and snow will be constant. It’s on and off with minimal accumulation, if any, as most of the snow is melting rather than accumulating. Snow will end around Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Nucla between about 10 PM and 1 AM. Lingering snow around Cortez and the San Juan Mountains will end between about 5 AM and 8 AM Thursday.

Looking Ahead

Clouds will clear on Thursday and let the sun make an appearance in the afternoon. A weak disturbance will blow by on Friday. It will bring clouds with it, but more impactful weather is overall unlikely. Still, a few spotty rain drops or snow flakes are possible Friday - especially over the higher terrain.

This Weekend’s Weather

This weekend looks superb! The sun will come out, even if it is filtered by clouds at times. Saturday will warm from high teens and low 20s to low-to-mid 40s. Sunday will be even warmer. The day will warm from mid-to-upper 20s to high 40s and lower 50s. Both days will be rain and snow free locally, but some snow could fall in the mountains - especially the northern mountains around Steamboat Springs.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with spotty areas of snow, possibly mixed with rain in the valleys until just after sunset. Temperatures will drop from upper 30s around 6 PM to mid-30s at 10 PM. Snow will end by midnight for most areas. The rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 21 degrees around Montrose, 23 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will start cloudy. Gradual clearing will leave us partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.