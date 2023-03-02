Peters’ jury out to deliberate misdemeanor charge

Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters attends a debate...
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters attends a debate sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A six-person jury in Mesa County is deliberating whether former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is guilty of obstruction.

Peters landed in trouble after she appeared to videotape a court hearing on an iPad.

Police later contacted her at a downtown Grand Junction business where she reportedly refused to cooperate.

Peters is also accused of election tampering. That felony trial begins in August.

