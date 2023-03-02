Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood in Mesa County is working to stop a proposed apartment building neighbors told us last month they’re worried about things like traffic and safety.

Now they’re expecting to hear what city council members will decide on Wednesday after the council failed to discuss it last month.

Over coffee, two neighbors are discussing the future of their neck of the woods. “Today, we have 187 signed petitions in the Eastbrook subdivision and surrounding concerned neighbors,” said R.C. Buckley.

The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17-acre parcel of land located on the northeast corner of 31 Rd. and E 1/2 Rd.

“Our most recent project has been to go around and hand out these signed maps that show all the signatures of people that have signed these, along with the minutes from the last meeting of the city council and notification of the upcoming one today, tonight,” said Buckley.

Caster says the neighborhood isn’t against development, “The main thing is we just would like to have the land with some nice little subdivision on there for families or whoever, elderly that want us, you know, house, and that would work great.”

