Insulin manufacturer caps cost at $35

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drug manufacturing company Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it will be limiting the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin at $35 a month. The cost of insulin is still extremely high on average, with prices tripling in 20 years. But, patients with diabetes say that the announcement will change lives.

The cost reduction will lessen the financial strain of diabetes, bringing relief to millions Americans. The American Diabetes Association said that 1 in 4 Americans with diabetes report being forced to ration their insulin and other supplies since the start of the pandemic.

Denver Health Physician Dr. Ro Pereira says that the cheaper drug will save lives. “We have many, many patients who come to me and say ‘I can’t afford my insulin, and I haven’t been using what your prescribe because I can’t,” said Dr. Pereira. “Absolutely life saving for so many people.

The road ahead still presents many challenges for the diabetic community. The American Diabetes Association is encouraging other insulin manufacturers to follow suit, but medical equipment like blood sugar monitors, insulin pumps, and medications for type-2 diabetes are all still very expensive.

