Insulin manufacturer caps cost at $35

Doctors say that this measure with save lives and improve the living conditions of millions of Americans.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drug manufacturing company Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it will be limiting the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin at $35 a month. The cost of insulin is still extremely high on average, with prices tripling in 20 years. But, patients with diabetes say that the announcement will change lives.

The cost reduction will lessen the financial strain of diabetes, bringing relief to millions Americans. The American Diabetes Association said that 1 in 4 Americans with diabetes report being forced to ration their insulin and other supplies since the start of the pandemic.

Denver Health Physician Dr. Ro Pereira says that the cheaper drug will save lives. “We have many, many patients who come to me and say ‘I can’t afford my insulin, and I haven’t been using what your prescribe because I can’t,” said Dr. Pereira. “Absolutely life saving for so many people.

The road ahead still presents many challenges for the diabetic community. The American Diabetes Association is encouraging other insulin manufacturers to follow suit, but medical equipment like blood sugar monitors, insulin pumps, and medications for type-2 diabetes are all still very expensive.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
Street in Grand Junction with homes and cars
New bill to help with evictions
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Jury seated in Tina Peters trial

Latest News

TODAY STATE OFFICIALS WELCOMED 39-MILLION FROM THE U-S FOREST SERVICE TO ADDRESS POST-FIRE AND...
Colorado gets funding for Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfire recovery
Colorado’s childhood vaccination rates are dropping
Colorado’s childhood vaccination rates are dropping
AS GROCERY PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB... THE NEEDIEST AMERICANS ARE ABOUT TO GET LESS MONEY TO...
Food banks step up to support families affected by SNAP reductions
IF YOU WANT TO OWN A BOAT IN THE DESERT... YOU'RE RELYING ON MELTING SNOW TO KEEP LAKES FULL.
Lakes Mead and Powell could be bolstered by historic precipitation, but residents worry it isn’t enough
Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters attends a debate...
Peters’ jury out to deliberate misdemeanor charge