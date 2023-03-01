Jury seated in Tina Peters trial
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters entered the courtroom Tuesday morning. Her trial for obstructing a police officer begins Wednesday.
The six person jury was seated around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Charging documents stem from an incident that occurred a little over a year ago at Main Street Bagel in downtown Grand Junction. Peters allegedly resisted officers as they tried to obtain an iPad the district attorney believed was used to illicitly record a court hearing.
Potential jurors filled out questionnaires Monday. Peters’ election fraud trial is set for August of this year.
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.