Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

rhpotw
rhpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Zorro!

Zorro is quite the character. This 5-year-old, charming guy is a little shy at first, but he’ll come out of his shell with some chin scratches and love. He’ll be your lap cat in no time. If you look at him closely, you’ll notice the cutest little smile! Zorro is FIV positive, which is similar to HIV in humans. Because of his condition, Zorro should live indoors only and should be the only cat in the home. He can be with dogs but a slow introduction is recommended.

They are also looking for foster homes if you are not able to adopt.

For more information you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will return to Western Colorado tonight, and it will fall throughout much of Wednesday. It...
Snow returns tonight, falls through Wednesday
Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery
FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.
Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead
Snow tonight and Tuesday will mostly stay over the mountains. Wednesday's snow may be a bigger...
Snowy spots possible Tuesday, more snow likely Wednesday
GJPD responded to a fatal crash.
Grand Junction Police Department Responds to Fatal Crash

Latest News

Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt scores by driving to the rim in CMU's 82-72 win over...
Mavs Men’s Basketball Advances to RMAC Semi-Finals
Mavs Men’s Basketball Advances to RMAC Semi-Finals
Mavs Men’s Basketball Advances to RMAC Semi-Finals
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun...
Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112
GJPD responded to a fatal crash.
Grand Junction Police Department Responds to Fatal Crash