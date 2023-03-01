Police: Delta gunshot victim shot himself, no others involved

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Investigators responding to the early morning shooting in Delta on Monday have determined that a man who claimed to have been shot by an unknown man while on a walk was, in reality, shot by himself.

Law enforcement says that after investigating the area, the Delta Police Department concluded that there was a mismatch between physical evidence at the scene and the account given by the victim after being shot. After interviewing the victim a second time and presenting their findings, police say that the victim admitted that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police said that the victim did not initially give an accurate account of what happened due to “fears present at the time that prevented this person from providing the true account of the events at the time of the shooting.” Authorities did not specify what those fears were beyond that.

No other information was released by authorities.

