Police: Delta gunshot victim shot himself, no others involved

After investigating the area, police concluded that there was a mismatch between physical evidence at the scene and the account given by the victim after being
By KJCT 8
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Investigators responding to the early morning shooting in Delta on Monday have determined that a man who claimed to have been shot by an unknown man while on a walk was, in reality, shot by himself.

Law enforcement says that after investigating the area, the Delta Police Department concluded that there was a mismatch between physical evidence at the scene and the account given by the victim after being shot. After interviewing the victim a second time and presenting their findings, police say that the victim admitted that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police said that the victim did not initially give an accurate account of what happened due to “fears present at the time that prevented this person from providing the true account of the events at the time of the shooting.” Authorities did not specify what those fears were beyond that.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will return to Western Colorado tonight, and it will fall throughout much of Wednesday. It...
Snow returns tonight, falls through Wednesday
Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery
FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.
Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
GJPD responded to a fatal crash.
Grand Junction Police Department responds to fatal crash

Latest News

Teachers in Colorado's classrooms need help. They are overworked and understaffed. A new bill...
New legislation could solve Colorado’s teacher shortages
FIRST RESPONDERS...PUBLIC DEFENDERS...AND COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES SPOKE OUT AT A COMMITTEE...
New bill could provide protections to Colorado’s public workers
Open Burn Applications Start
Open burn season begins
Report on Health of Colorado's Forests
Colorado’s forests are stressed and vulnerable, increasing the likelihood of large fires