Open burn season begins

Open burn permits are now available in the Grand Valley.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Open burn season has returned to the valley like clockwork, bringing with it the first hints of the agricultural season. Mesa County will be accepting applications after March 1.

If you live within Grand Junction city limits, the spring open burn season runs until April 30. If you live outside of Grand Junction in Mesa County, the last day will be May 31.

Permits are $25 and are good during both designated burn seasons for the calendar year. The city says to keep an eye on air quality before you burn, as permits are not valid on days with no burn advisories in place or on red flag days.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will return to Western Colorado tonight, and it will fall throughout much of Wednesday. It...
Snow returns tonight, falls through Wednesday
Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery
FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.
Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
GJPD responded to a fatal crash.
Grand Junction Police Department responds to fatal crash

Latest News

Teachers in Colorado's classrooms need help. They are overworked and understaffed. A new bill...
New legislation could solve Colorado’s teacher shortages
FIRST RESPONDERS...PUBLIC DEFENDERS...AND COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES SPOKE OUT AT A COMMITTEE...
New bill could provide protections to Colorado’s public workers
AN UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU MONDAY... INVESTIGATORS IN DELTA HAVE DETERMINE THAT A MAN...
Police: Delta gunshot victim shot himself, no others involved
Report on Health of Colorado's Forests
Colorado’s forests are stressed and vulnerable, increasing the likelihood of large fires