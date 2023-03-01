One injured in North Ave crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A semi truck and an SUV crashed into each other on the crossroads of North Avenue and 28 1/4 Road, hospitalizing at least one.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside for about 30 minutes until the fire department was able to cut them out.

Two Grand Junction firefighters work to cut a driver free from an accident on North Avenue and 28 1/4 Road in Grand Junction, Colo. on March 1, 2023. (David Jones)

Authorities say that the driver was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

