New bill could provide protections to Colorado’s public workers

Under the current law, public workers in Colorado have few protections against being fired for raising concerns about workplace conditions.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - First responders, public defenders, and Colorado public employees spoke out at a committee hearing on Senate Bill 23-111 Monday night.

The bill, titled the Public Employees Workplace Protection Act, has the goal of protecting Colorado’s public workers from retaliation. Under the current law, public workers can be disciplined or even fired by employers for raising concerns to supervisors or colleagues about workplace conditions.

The bill also prohibits coercion and intimidation.

