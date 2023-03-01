Grand Junction Police Department Responds to Fatal Crash

GJPD responded to a fatal crash.
GJPD responded to a fatal crash.(David Jones)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At around 12:40 this morning the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a fatal crash.

Officers responded to the area of 30 Rd and E Rd. A car with one driver and two passengers was traveling westbound on E Rd and approaching 30 Rd when it ran off the road and struck a mobile home. The car traveled another 75 more yards until it finally stopped and caught on fire.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger died on scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced from their mobile home. No one in the mobile home was injured.

Speed and alcohol are factor being looked into as a reason for the crash.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery
Snow tonight and Tuesday will mostly stay over the mountains. Wednesday's snow may be a bigger...
Snowy spots possible Tuesday, more snow likely Wednesday
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
Man in custody after overnight crash
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt
Police lights
Delta man shot by unknown man while on a walk

Latest News

An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
Filmmakers in the Grand Valley
Daymond John receiving tattoo from Arlo DiCristina
Local tattoo artists praised as best in the world
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia
File - police lights
Family questions delay in medical aid for man shot by police