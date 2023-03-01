Colorado is facing a blood shortage

The Colorado State Patrol is holding an event to encourage people to donate blood.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is facing a critical blood shortage, according to nonprofit blood donation organization Vitalant. It says that blood donations typically dip in the winter months, but the need for blood is constant through the year.

Vitalant said that every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. To help line up more donors, the organization is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol to help drive donations.

During the month of March, the CSP is hosting a blood drive, which you can sign up for at this link.

