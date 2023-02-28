Snowy spots possible Tuesday, more snow likely Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A chance for snow is in our forecast tonight through Tuesday, but the snow may be limited over the valleys.

Snow Possible Tonight & Tuesday

Snow will increase between 7 PM and 10 PM over Western Colorado, but most - if not all - of that snow will fall over the higher elevations. The valleys will likely stay mostly free of snow through at least midnight. Most of the snow will stay over the mountains overnight, but some of the snow may sneak away from the higher terrain and out over the valleys along Highway 50. Snowy spots are possible, even over the valleys, through about 6-9 AM Tuesday. The snow will fade through noon, and then clouds will gradually diminish throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Expected Accumulation

Snowfall accumulation can be as high as 2-4 inches up on the higher terrain. In the valleys along Highway 50, many areas won’t get any snow at all. Where snow does fall in the valleys, accumulation will be less than two inches. Some local variation higher or lower is always possible.

A Bigger Round of Snow

Another storm system will arrive on Wednesday with more valley rain and mountain snow. The valley rain can change to snow in the afternoon. This is likely to be a bigger storm system with a bigger impact. Snowfall accumulation will range from 5-10 inches in the mountains with 1-4 inches in the valleys along Highway 50. Some local variation higher or lower than these ranges is possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees around 6 PM to mid-to-upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance for snow. Most of the snow will stay over the mountains. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be cloudy with areas of snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains. Spotty snow is possible over the valleys through about midday. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

