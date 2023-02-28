Scattered to widespread snow continues on Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coverage of snow across the Western Slope has been increasing with each day so far this week. The best chances for widespread snow marches across the region on Wednesday.

Timing

Snow continues over the Grand Mesa, the High Country, portions of the Continental Divide, and the San Juan Mountains through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, then we’ll get a very brief break from the snow late this evening and into the early overnight hours. Scattered to widespread snow quickly starts developing over mostly the higher elevations of the Western Slope before sunrise Wednesday morning, then we’ll continue to see much of the same through the morning. While much of the snow stays in the higher elevations, a couple occasional rounds of snow could move through the valleys. Snow will start to increasingly favor the San Juan Mountains and the southern half of the Western Slope as we progress through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, then snow could continue to fall over the San Juan Mountains through Thursday morning as well.

Snowfall Totals

Most of the lower elevation locations will see very little impacts from the snow still left to go. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will see as little as no snow accumulations to up to a trace to 1 inch of snow on the higher end. Even Interstate 70 from Parachute, to Rifle, to Vail will still see as little as 1 inch to as much as 4 inches of snow. All of the major snow accumulations will stay in the higher elevations of the region. 6 to 9 inches of snow is possible near Douglas Pass, Crested Butte, Telluride, and Dove Creek. Cortez will likely see 9 to 12 inches of snow. A foot or more of snow is possible atop the Grand Mesa and down in Durango. Some snowfall totals in the highest elevations of the San Juan Mountains could still see between 2 and 3 feet of snow.

Travel Impacts

Much like the snowfall totals, the greatest travel impacts will be felt along the higher elevations of the Western Slope, where heavy snow and gusty winds could lead to significantly lower visibilities and snow very quickly accumulating along the roads. That will especially be the case along Highway 550 and Highway 160 through the San Juan Mountains. Roads will definitely be wet and there could be some isolated slick or snowy spots, but Highway 50 and Interstate 70 will likely at most see around 4 inches of snow--but almost everyone along those stretches will see less than that.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue over Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose once any lingering snow comes to an end. That sunshine should still warm temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s later this afternoon. We’ll continue to stay dry, but clouds will be on the increase again tonight as that next disturbances approaches the region. Expect those overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s. Occasional snow will be likely at times through the morning and the early portions of the afternoon, but much of the snow stays in the surrounding higher elevations. We’ll continue to see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies otherwise through much of the day on Wednesday with highs once again in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

