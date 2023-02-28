NJCAA Baseball Early Rankings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College Baseball Season is underway, here’s a quick look at some of the high-ranking teams that we could see at Sulpizio Field later in the year.

These rankings are from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Team Record Previous Rank #1 Central Florida 19-1 4 #2 Walters State 15-2 2 #3 Mclennan 12-4 3 #4 Central Arizona 15-5 1 #5 Iowa Western 8-0 9 #6 Crowder 9-4 5 #7 San Jacinto 11-6 6 #8 Santa Fe 21-1 Not Ranked #9 Florence-Darlington 15-3 14 #10 Wabash Valley 10-6 8

