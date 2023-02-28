NJCAA Baseball Early Rankings

By Garrett Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College Baseball Season is underway, here’s a quick look at some of the high-ranking teams that we could see at Sulpizio Field later in the year.

These rankings are from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

TeamRecordPrevious Rank
#1 Central Florida19-14
#2 Walters State15-22
#3 Mclennan12-43
#4 Central Arizona15-51
#5 Iowa Western8-09
#6 Crowder9-45
#7 San Jacinto11-66
#8 Santa Fe21-1Not Ranked
#9 Florence-Darlington15-314
#10 Wabash Valley10-68

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
Man in custody after overnight crash
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt
Snow tonight and Tuesday will mostly stay over the mountains. Wednesday's snow may be a bigger...
Snowy spots possible Tuesday, more snow likely Wednesday
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery

Latest News

Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
Mesa County Commissioners talk wolf reintroduction
A Wells Fargo customer, who has difficulty hearing and speaking on the phone, filed a complaint...
Wells Fargo agrees to increase telephone access to deaf or hard of hearing after lawsuit
A bill is on its way to Colorado Governor Jared Polis that would allow psychologists to...
Psychologists may gain access to prescribing medication in Colorado
CDOT is launching a video contest for high school students.
CDOT launches video contest for high school students