Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead

The body of a Montrose man who went missing on a duck hunt last year has been found.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriffs Office says that it has found the remains of a duck hunter who went missing in December of last year.

Wayne Phillips, a 51-year-old Montrose resident, went missing while on a hunt on Dec. 21, 2022 in the area of South River Road. His truck, hunting dog, and some personal items were found by his wife and son and an extensive search was performed by foot and by air, but search efforts were called off due to weather nine days later.

Close to two months later, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call reporting a body in the Gunnison River. The body was confirmed to be Phillips’ following its recovery. The cause of death was ruled as an accident, according to police.

Authorities say that the search for Phillips was one of the longest and most complex searches in the history of the Delta County Search and Rescue Team, including over 500 man hours, underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search teams, fixed wing aircraft, and the use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaven Lindsay (left) and Nickolus Lindsay (right)
Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery
Snow tonight and Tuesday will mostly stay over the mountains. Wednesday's snow may be a bigger...
Snowy spots possible Tuesday, more snow likely Wednesday
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
Man in custody after overnight crash
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt
Police lights
Delta man shot by unknown man while on a walk

Latest News

Avalanche generic
Colorado passes seasonal average for avalanche deaths with a lot of avalanche season to go
D51 School Board Discusses Consolidations
District 51 board members still have questions without answers on school consolidation
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Grand Junction food assistance organizations need volunteers
Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Grand Junction business leaders visit Denver