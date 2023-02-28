Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Kermit!

Kermit is a one-year-old German Shepard mix. He quickly learns to trust his people. He is smart and treat motivated which will make him easy to train. Kermit would love someone dedicated to his training to keep him entertained. He likes other dogs and would do well with an active family.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 3/4/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please. Call 970-644-0575

Grand Rivers is always looking for fosters if you cannot commit to an adoption.

