Grand Junction food assistance organizations need volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting tomorrow, benefits that were increased during the pandemic will be reduced. Monthly SNAP benefits that thousands of Mesa County families rely on saw a big increase during the pandemic. Now, those benefits are returning to the amounts from the pre-pandemic era.

In response to the reductions on the horizon, the Mesa County Workforce Center hosted a volunteer fair Monday to help organizations recruit. Food banks and nonprofits are expecting an increase in people turning to food banks and other assistance programs.

“Pandemic benefits are no longer available. Families are going to see a decrease in benefits they’re receiving, and they’re going to need to fill that resource somewhere,” said Director of the Mesa County Workforce Center Lindsay Bullock. “That’s why we brought in the nonprofits and the food pantries to help out with that need.”

Bullock says that her organization works with nine other organizations, and each needs volunteers. If you’d like to help out your fellow Grand Valley citizens, all Bullock says you need to do is contact the workforce center.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.