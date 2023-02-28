Grand Junction business leaders visit Denver

Western Colorado business leadership traveled to Denver to discuss the local business climate with their counterparts across the Rocky Mountains.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Citizens of Grand Junction boarded a bus in the early morning Thursday for a two day trip to Denver.

Grand Valley business leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and leaders of the Colorado Mesa University student government traveled across the state to meet with Colorado’s top leaders and discuss the business climate in western Colorado.

This was the first time new Grand Junction chamber CEO Candace Carnahan attended the legislative trip, but she says she hopes to keep the yearly tradition going.

The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce was also awarded by the Denver Metro Area Chamber of Commerce for being an advocate for local businesses for over a century.

