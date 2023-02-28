Colorado passes seasonal average for avalanche deaths with a lot of avalanche season to go

Seven people have been killed by avalanches this season, breaking past the seasonal average.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s avalanche season has been especially deadly this year, with last weekend being the deadliest yet.

Three deaths over the weekend pushed the seasonal total up to seven, passing the state’s seasonal average of six.

Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center Ethan Greene says that the two skiers killed in La Plata County over the weekend were experienced backcountry skiers. “In this particular case, these two skiers were well equipped but they were both caught in the same avalanche, so there was nobody around to perform a rescue,” said Greene.

Normally, Greene says that trainings teach people to travel through dangerous areas one at a time. “If everybody’s caught in the same avalanche, the chances of a bad outcome go up very quickly,” said Greene.

The avalanche may have also been triggered by environmental conditions in the area. The ground beneath the snow was a burn scar, and Greene says that it likely had an impact on the avalanche.

However, Greene said that the structure of the snow likely played a larger role. The part of the San Juans the skiers were in had a weak base layer of snow, with a thick layer of fresher powder piled on top from last week’s snowstorm.

The coroner identified the victims as James Sutton and Jurgen Montgomery. La Plata County says they were buried under four feet of snow.

An avalanche on La Manga Pass in the San Juan Mountains also buried a snowmobiler who was out with a group of four others. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful, bringing the total of avalanche deaths this season to seven.

An investigation into the avalanches is ongoing.

