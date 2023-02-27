Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
Man in custody after overnight crash
North Ave. Business Robbed
Woman taken to hospital after robbery attempt
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
Colorado National Forests Could Reap Millions from New Bill
Colorado National Forests could reap millions
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast February 25, 2023
Changes are returning in the form of snow and rain

Latest News

A Wells Fargo customer, who has difficulty hearing and speaking on the phone, filed a complaint...
Wells Fargo agrees to increase telephone access to deaf or hard of hearing after lawsuit
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month