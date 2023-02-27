Psychologists may gain access to prescribing medication in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A new bill is on its way to Governor Polis that would allow psychologists to prescribe certain mental health medications to their patients.

HB23-1071 has already been modified by the Senate and approved by the House.

Representative Judy Amabile (D), of Boulder, is sponsoring the bill.

“Colorado is experiencing a mental health crisis, and many patients across our state are waiting weeks or months for their appointment with a licensed prescriber,” said Rep. Amabile. “This bill will give prescribing authority to psychologists who receive additional training and education so Coloradans can get the mental health treatment they need, when they need it. We know psychologists often have well-established relationships with their patients and a deep understanding of how to treat mental illness. This bill bridges a gap in mental health care access by helping Coloradans receive treatment faster.”

HB23-1071, also sponsored by Rep. Mary Bradfield, establishes rigorous standards and education requirements that a psychologist must undertake before being able to prescribe medication to treat mental health illnesses.

Licensed Ph.D. psychologists who wish to prescribe must receive an additional master’s degree in psychopharmacology, pass a national board exam, complete a preceptorship for up to two years, 750 hours of practicum work and spend two additional years prescribing under the supervision of trained licensed prescribing clinicians or specialty provider.

Once licensed, psychologists would work in conjunction with the patient’s primary care provider or general practitioner team to ensure that any prescribed medication is being monitored and working effectively for whole care health.

Under this bill, these licensed psychologists will not be authorized to prescribe narcotic drugs.

Currently, if medication is part of the patient’s care plan, the patient must meet with a doctor or psychiatrist to have the prescription issued.

Patients often struggle to find an available psychiatrist within their insurance network, forcing them to choose between large out-of-pocket costs or waiting months for the medication they need.

Allowing psychologists limited prescribing authority to provide immediate access to medication can save the patient time and money.

Psychologists work closely with their patients to determine how to best address their mental health needs. When patients meet with a doctor or psychiatrist, it’s often their first time discussing their mental health issues and it can be difficult to accurately assess the patient’s condition.

Allowing licensed psychologists who often meet monthly or even more frequently with patients and are more familiar with their mental health condition to prescribe medication, streamlines access to effective health care and leads to more appropriate care.

There are currently only five states that allow psychologists to prescribe medication: Idaho, Illinois, Idaho, Louisiana and New Mexico. If the bill passes, Colorado would join the list.

