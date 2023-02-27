Multiple snow chances kick off the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, cloudy and cooler conditions returned to the Western Slope on Sunday. Clouds will continue to increase across the region over the next few days, and we’ll see multiple chances for snow as well.

Round 1: Monday

While cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue across the valleys, we should stay dry. Scattered snow will fall mostly over the Book Cliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and eventually the San Juan Mountains by later in the day. A few rain drops or snow flakes could be possible in the valleys, but it’s not likely. Anywhere from a trace to up to 4 inches of snow is possible in those higher elevations while we stay snow-free in the valleys.

Round 2: Tuesday

Snow continues to fall over the higher elevations of the region overnight Monday night and into early Tuesday morning then some additional moisture moves in, increasing snow chances over the valleys between 5 AM and 8 AM. Some snow could be heavy in a couple of pockets. Snow should once again mostly favor the higher elevations around the High Country, the Grand Mesa, the Continental Divide, and the San Juan Mountains as we head into the afternoon. We’ll start to dry out through the evening and overnight hours, but cloudy to mostly cloudy skies linger around. A trace to 1 inch of snow is possible in the valleys--including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible at Glade Park, Rifle, Vail, and Telluride, then we could see almost a foot of snow across the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and the San Juan Mountains.

Round 3: Wednesday

Snow quickly becomes scattered to widespread early Wednesday morning, but it should still mostly stay in the higher elevations of the region through the morning commute. Some snow starts to migrate down into the valleys between 8 AM and 10 AM, then we’ll continue to see occasional chances for snow through much of the rest of the day on Wednesday. Some scattered to isolated snow is still possible into early Thursday morning. An additional trace to 1 inch of snow is possible in the valleys, while most other places see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow. Three-day totals will be pushing over a foot and close to or exceeding 2 feet from Douglas Pass, to the Grand Mesa, down into Crested Butte, and in several locations around the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains.

Next 24 Hours

While snow continues to fall in some higher elevation locations, we’ll stay dry in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and in Cortez. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue to settle into the region with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll continue to see those cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the middle and upper 20s, then snow chances will be on the increase by the morning commute on Tuesday. Be ready for some patches of potentially heavy snow that could reduce visibility or cause quick accumulations on the roads along Highway 50 and Interstate 70.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.