Dry start to the workweek before snowfall moves into the Western Slope

Our next 24 hours:

Most Western Slope will remain dry tonight, sitting under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fluctuate by staying the warmest in Grand Junction in the upper twenties. Heading south into the Durango, temperatures will continue falling, with Delta and Montrose in the mid to lower twenties.

Throughout the day on Monday, February 27, conditions will remain dry for the valleys. For our mountains, there is a slight chance of scattered snow showers producing little to no accumulation around the afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the mid-forties and Delta and Montrose in the lower forties. Cloud cover will start increasing in the afternoon hours, leading to overcast skies by the evening and nighttime hours.

Next Snowfall Event:

While some snowfall can occur in our mountains on Monday, on Tuesday, February 28, snowfall will be more prominent in the High Country. In addition, some of our valleys may also receive some snowfall towards the evening hours.

Where the main impacts will occur on Wednesday, March 1, snowfall is likely for our valleys and mountains. The San Juans will receive the bulk of the snowfall where. It will stay scattered in the valleys. The snowfall event will also create messy to dangerous travel commutes, especially over our mountain passes. Avalanche danger will also be on the table.

Snowfall will taper off for our valleys Wednesday overnight and into Thursday morning; most of the snowfall will have left our state, ushering in dry conditions for most of the Western Slope.

Snowfall Totals:

Our valleys will receive less snowfall accumulation ranging from one to two inches, compared to the High Country, which will see anywhere from four to six to nine inches. These lead into Thursday afternoon after most snowfall has left the state.

Late in the week:

When most snowfall leaves the state by Thursday, and dry conditions usher back in, temperatures will stay the coldest over the week. In Grand Junction, Delta and Montrose, temperatures will sit in the upper mid-thirties. However, it will be soon that temperatures warm into the weekend. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-forties.

Sunshine will start appearing with a mix of cloud cover by Friday and Saturday. Sunday, temperatures will remain the warmest, with Grand Junction, Delta and Montrose sitting in the lower fifties and upper forties.

