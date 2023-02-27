Delta man shot by unknown man while on a walk

By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Gunshots cut through the early morning air in Delta on Monday. Delta police report that gunshots were reported at around 1:19 a.m. in the area of H-25 Lane and Highway 50.

Upon arriving in the area, police say that they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper right arm and upper chest. The wounded man said he was shot while walking down H-25 by a man he did not know. The unknown man fled north, say authorities.

Law enforcement says it has not arrested any suspects.

The wounded man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police say.

The neighborhoods within 1/2 mile of the incident were told to shelter in place for several hours as police investigated. Authorities say that there is no threat to anyone else in the area at this time.

