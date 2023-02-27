CMU Men’s Basketball earns No.1 Seed for upcoming RMAC Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team has completed their conference play turn around. After starting off 0-2 in conference, the Mavs now own the outright number one seed in the upcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

CMU had already mathematically guaranteed that they would at least have the number two seed after finishing their regular season off with a win over Western Colorado University in Gunnison, CO on Thursday. But the Mavs got a boost in the standings after the team one game ahead of them in the RMAC, the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks, lost their final game of the regular season to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

As a result, the Mavs and the Skyhawks both finished with a 19-3 conference record and were named RMAC regular season co-champions.

However, the Mavs took the number one seed over the Skyhawks due to a tiebreaker. The Mavs beat the Skyhawks in their lone game against each other this season, winning that game in Durango 75-68.

The Mavs will have homecourt throughout the RMAC tournament and will be hosting a familiar opponent in Metropolitain State Denver on Tuesday. The Mavericks are 1-1 against the Roadrunners this season.

