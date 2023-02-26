Woman taken to hospital after robbery atempt

A woman was transported to the hospital after a robbery at Oasis Gaming.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an assault and robbery attempt.

At 4:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were called to Oasis Gaming on North Ave.

According to witnesses, two men assaulted a woman in the business and left before cops arrived.

Police believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 970-242-6707.

The incident remains under investigation.

