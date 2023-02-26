Two dead from avalanche, total of six this season

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - The La Plata County Search and Rescue responded to a call of two missing skiers shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

The two skiers had left at around 7 a.m. on Saturday and had initially planned to return by noon.

The victims vehicle was found near the south end of Vallecito Reservoir.

Just before midnight, a Flight for Life helicopter was called to the scene.

At approximately 3 a.m., they found a single ski was after following ski tracks. Shortly after, crews discovered both men buried under about four feet of snow.

The identities of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

In the last seven days, Colorado has recorded 85 avalanches.

So far, the 2022-2023 season has seen 11 people caught in avalanches, eight people buried and six total fatalities.

