Man in custody after overnight crash

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A male driver has been taken into custody after crashing into a parked truck and fire hydrant.

Our crew on scene told us that shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an incident involving a driver of a Chevy Impala.

The Impala was traveling eastbound on White Ave. near 2nd St. when it struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to the drivers side before hitting a fire hydrant.

A valve on the fire hydrant ruptured causing several hundred gallons of water into the street over the curb.

The hydrant, street, curb and both vehicles all have extensive damage.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility,

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol are factors; the investigation is being conducted by the GJPD.

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.(David Jones)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
Car dealership generic.
Red Rock Auto hires state official who was investigating them
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast February 25, 2023
Changes are returning in the form of snow and rain
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
KJCT SCHOOL SAFETY
Active shooter hoaxer called Colorado schools in alphabetical order

Latest News

Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades
EPA says millions of dollars are headed to Colorado
Colorado National Forests Could Reap Millions from New Bill
Colorado National Forests could reap millions
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Babysitter arrested after death of child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child