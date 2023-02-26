Man in custody after overnight crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A male driver has been taken into custody after crashing into a parked truck and fire hydrant.

Our crew on scene told us that shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an incident involving a driver of a Chevy Impala.

The Impala was traveling eastbound on White Ave. near 2nd St. when it struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to the drivers side before hitting a fire hydrant.

A valve on the fire hydrant ruptured causing several hundred gallons of water into the street over the curb.

The hydrant, street, curb and both vehicles all have extensive damage.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility,

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol are factors; the investigation is being conducted by the GJPD.

