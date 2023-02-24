Snow ending, some sunshine returning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a snowy start to the day, the rest of our Friday is looking pretty good around much of the Western Slope. The start of the weekend is looking great as well, but we could see a more active pattern once again into Sunday.

Next 24 Hours

Any remaining snow through the late morning will continue to dissipate through lunch time across much of the region, and we’ll start turning much drier through the afternoon. We’ll see a little bit of sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and that sunshine should be enough to warm us into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Drier conditions continue into the evening and overnight hours. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to middle 20s. Saturday will be a very nice day compared to what we’ve seen for much of the previous week. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle into the region with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Lingering Avalanche Threat

While the snow winds down, a high avalanche danger continues across portions of the San Juan Mountains through much of the afternoon. An Avalanche Warning is in effect until 5 PM this afternoon for the San Juans, specifically including areas south of Red Mountain Pass, the La Planta Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness.

Rain and Snow Returns Sunday

While it doesn’t look anywhere near as potent as the last couple of systems, a disturbance will bring mountain snow and valley rain to the Western Slope on Sunday. There could be a couple of bursts of snow at times in valleys around early Sunday afternoon, but it should otherwise just be a cold rain.

Opening Half of Next Week

The new work week starts off dry and cool with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Rain and snow chances start to increase again on Tuesday, then it looks like another more potent system could swing through the region on Wednesday. Wednesday’s round could give the valleys a much better chance to see snow than the previous systems on Sunday and on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.