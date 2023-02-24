Proposed campus medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A debate has been sparked about adding a medical clinic to the new Grand Junction High School.

Proponents argue that a clinic is needed for children who may not have the time to visit doctors outside of the school. “Many of the students we are impacting cannot be here to talk to you tonight because they got to work after school to help pay the family bills, or their parents work nights and they can’t get a ride here. It is the same reason we should be in their school,” said Rosa Gardner, and advocate for the clinic.

Opponents say that the 2021 bond approved for construction did not include a clinic on campus, and some expressed concern about the relationships it could impact. “My concern is this incursion of a clinic in a school will hamper the relationship that is fostered between a family and the child and the family practice doctor,” said Connie McDowell.

Supporters told the board that Colorado state law does not mandate parental consent in all cases.

The district has to decide whether to commit to the school-based clinic by March 1.

